The Rubens to perform “The Informal Formal” livestreamed show

The Rubens are set to perform a livestreamed show next Friday, dubbed “The Informal Formal”.

The concert has been designed with year 12 students in mind, who are either missing out on having a formal, or will be going to “watered down” events, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band are also supporting youth mental health organisation ReachOut through the event. They aim to highlight the organisation’s work, and encourage young Australians to prioritise their mental wellbeing during exam-period pressures.

They’ll be playing some of their best-known songs for the performance, as well as 2020 releases ‘Heavy Weather’ and ‘Time Of My Life’.

“Looking back at our own formals, it was a moment to enjoy yourself and mark the end of an era at school, and while so many Aussies can’t have their celebrations during this time, we hope this gives them a little bit of a moment to enjoy despite the circumstances,” the band said in a press statement.

Earlier this year, the band were forced to cancel their 2020 ‘Live In Life’ tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was meant to be their biggest tour since they released ‘Lo La Ru’ in 2018, with shows initially scheduled from May-July.

They announced that the tour would now be going ahead in 2021, with dates from April to June. They also released a remix EP of ‘Live In Life’, featuring renditions from Alice Ivy, NASAYA and more.

Catch The Rubens livestream on Friday September 25 at 7pm AEST, via KFC’s Facebook page.