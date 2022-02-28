The S-ft F-cus shares ‘Yr Name On Rice’, announces EP launch shows

The S-ft F-cus – the solo project of Youth Group drummer Danny Lee Allen – has shared both its second single and details of its first-ever live shows.

‘Yr Name On Rice’, released today (February 28), follows on from debut single ‘You & Me & All The Salt In The Sea’, which landed in late January. Both tracks will appear on the project’s debut EP ‘Lousy w/ Love’, which is set for release on March 11. The new song has been described by Allen as “the circle of life from the perspective of a new parent” – himself a father of two.

An accompanying music video has also been shared for the single. Much like the video for ‘You & Me’, the clip is largely composed of archival footage. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Allen explains that the use of the word “lousy” in the EP title ‘Lousy w/ Love’ is not in the informal sense of “very poor”, but in its literal sense.

“It actually comes from lousy hair, as in having lice, which makes it even funnier to me,” he said. “To have so much love surround[ing] you, you’re practically infected with it.”

Following the EP’s release, Allen will play his first shows as The S-ft F-cus in Sydney and Melbourne in late March. The dates coincide with live shows for Youth Group, who will be playing live for the first time in two-and-a-half years as part of both Meadow Festival and a headlining show at Sydney’s Marrickville Bowling Club.

The S-ft F-cus’ ‘Lousy w/ Love’ launch show dates are:

MARCH

18 – Sydney, Union Hotel

27 – Melbourne, Avalon Bar