The Scientists announce Australian ‘Negativity’ tour for 2023

The Scientists have announced their first Australian headline tour in six years, taking their recent ‘Negativity’ album on the road next February.

The 10-date run will begin in Melbourne on Friday February 10, with shows in Castlemaine and Geelong to follow in quick succession. The band will then head up to Brisbane, where they will play on Friday February 17, before travelling down the east coast for shows in Byron Bay, Sydney and Wollongong.

Following a detour back upwards to play in Newcastle on Saturday February 25, the band will round the tour out with gigs in Perth and Adelaide at the start of March. You can see a full list of the dates below, and find tickets to each show by clicking on the relevant city’s name.

Advertisement

The Scientists released ‘Negativity’ last June via In The Red, making their first studio album in 34 years, and eighth altogether following 1987’s ‘The Human Jukebox’. The 11-track record – which featured the singles ‘Outsider’ and ‘I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends’ – was made by most of the band’s second incarnation, which was formed when the Scientists were based between Sydney and London in the early-to-mid 1980s.

NME included ‘Negativity’ in its round-up of the best Australian releases of June 2021. “Kim Salmon and his not-so-merry band have slowly chipped away at new material since their reunion in the early 2000s,” it read. “On ‘Negativity’, it’s like they never left.

“Salmon’s tried-and-true eccentricities are revived and electrified by washes of guitars and drums, concocting something both vital and quintessentially Scientists.”

The Scientists’ 2023 ‘Negativity’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 10 – Naarm/Melbourne, Howler

Saturday 11 – Dja Dja Wurrung Land/Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Sunday 12 – Djillong/Geelong, Barwon Club Hotel

Friday 17 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 18 – Cavanbah/Byron Bay, The Northern

Thursday 23 – Warrang/Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 24 – Dharawal Land/Wollongong, AOW Uni Bar

Saturday 25 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, The Cambridge

MARCH

Friday 3 – Boorloo/Perth, Rosemount Hotel

Saturday 4 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory