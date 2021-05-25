Listen to the Scientists’ new single ‘I Wasn’t Good at Picking Friends’

Australian rock veterans The Scientists have shared the second single from forthcoming album ‘Negativity’, the band’s first in 34 years.

‘I Wasn’t Good at Picking Friends’ sees the band returning to their swamp-rock sound, featuring a chorus of female backing singers repeating the Shakespearean refrain “Beware, the Ides of March“. In a statement, frontman Kim Salmon explained that the song was sparked by a riff sent to him by guitarist Tony Thewlis.

“Tony’s riff makes the racket people have come to expect from the Scientists,” he said. “Add to that equal measures of drum and bass chaos, and throw in an atonal fuzz guitar solo for good measure. Sounds like the Scientists to me.”

Listen to ‘I Wasn’t Good at Picking Friends’ below:

The Scientists announced ‘Negativity’ back in April alongside lead single ‘Outsider’. Set to arrive on June 11, it marks the band’s first album since 1987’s ‘The Human Jukebox’.

The 11-track record was made by most of the band’s second incarnation, formed when the Scientists were based between Sydney and London in the early-to-mid 1980s. Salmon and Thewlis are joined bassist Boris Sujdovic and drummer Leanne Cowie.

The current lineup of the band first reformed in 2004 for live shows, and released its first new original music with the double A-side single ‘Braindead (Resuscitated) / SurvivalsKill’ in 2018 and the 2019 EP ‘9H2O SiO2’.