The Screaming Jets announce ‘All For One’ 30th anniversary tour dates

The Screaming Jets will finally be able to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, ‘All For One’, when they embark on a national tour later this year.

Announcing the “reloaded” run of dates today (May 30), the hard-rock heavyweights will tour the nation from July into October. The tour kicks off on Friday July 22 at the Pier Bandroom in Frankston. From there, The Screaming Jets will visit a total of 24 towns and cities across NSW, QLD, WA and VIC, wrapping up in Chealsea Heights on Friday October 14. Find all tour dates below.

In a press release, the band’s Dave Gleeson said: “Hey Rockers IT’S ON. The ‘All For One’ 30th anniversary tour is hitting the road July 22 and we are ALL keen FOR a massive ONE.

“This is the longest we have been forcibly kept apart. We love playing with each other and hanging out together, so it has been really bloody tough for all of us. Come July, we are back at it and all the shit of the last few years will be in the rearview [sic] mirror. THANK F*CK!”

Tickets are on sale now from the band’s website.

The Screaming Jets released ‘All For One’ back in April 1991. It featured a number of now-beloved songs including ‘C’Mon’, ‘Better’, ‘Shine On’ and ‘Stop The World’. The band were unable to celebrate the official 30-year anniversary in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Upon its original release, ‘All For One’ peaked at Number Three on the ARIA Albums Chart. At the onset of the pandemic, the album was given a rework by the The Screaming Jets’ current line-up and original producer Steve James. It was release last November, complete with new artwork that paid homage to the original album.

“The plan was always to re-record the album for the 30th anniversary milestone,” Gleeson said of the recording process, “we just didn’t realise we’d be recording under these circumstances.

“One of the things that we’ve always loved about the recording studio is that it’s a bunch of blokes, locked away in our own world creating and mucking on. Obviously that option wasn’t open to us due to [COVID-19], so we had to do it like the kids do. Our producer Steve James pulled it all together and because we weren’t messing around with arrangements it all went down very quickly and painlessly.”

The Screaming Jets’ ‘All For One’ 30th anniversary tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 22 2 Frankston, Pier Bandroom

Saturday 23 – Mulgrave, Village Green Hotel

Sunday 24 – Bannockburn, Railway Hotel

Friday 29 – Shell Harbour, Central Hotel

Saturday 30 – Revesby, Revesby Workers

AUGUST

Friday 5 – Young, Services Club

Saturday 6 – Bathurst, Panthers

Friday 12 – Belmont, 16S

Saturday 13 – Sawfell, Sawfell RSL

Friday 19 – Kingsford, The Juniors

Saturday 20 – Mona Vale, Pittwater RSL

Friday 26 – Rozelle, Bridge Hotel

Saturday 27 – Rozelle, Bridge Hotel

Sunday 28 – Newcastle, Sound Station Festival

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8 – Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel

Friday 9 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 10 – Bribie Island, Bribie Island Hotel

Friday 23 – Port Beach, Port Beach Brewery

Saturday 24 – Perth, Charles Hotel

OCTOBER

Thursday 6 – South Morang, Commercial Hotel

Friday 7 – Geelong, Gateway Hotel

Thursday 13 – Hoppers Crossing, Plaza Tavern

Friday 14 – Chealsea Hieghts, Chealsea Hieghts Hotel