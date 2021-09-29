The Script announce Australian ‘Greatest Hits’ tour for 2022

The Script have announced a four-date run of Australian headline shows for 2022, set to go down next September.

The tour will kick off on Thursday September 15 with a show at Brisbane’s Riverstage, before moving down the east coast with shows in Sydney and Melbourne. It’ll wrap up the following Tuesday (September 20) when The Script headline Perth’s RAC Arena.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale next Friday (October 8) at 11am local time, with a presale being run via Frontier Touring for the 24 hours prior.

It’ll be the folk-rock mainstays’ tenth stint on local soil, having first made the trek over in 2008 with their eponymous debut album. For this run – their first since 2018 – they’ll be touring in support of a greatest hits compilation, ‘Tales From The Script’, which is due to land tomorrow (October 1) on Sony.

In addition to the new single ‘I Want It All’, the 17-track release features a slate of the band’s most popular songs, drawing from all six of their studio albums. It also includes an acoustic version of the track ‘Never Seen Anything “Quite Like You”’, pulled from their 2018 ‘Acoustic Sessions’ EP.

Take a listen to ‘I Want It All’, which guitarist Mark Sheehan says “delivers all the ingredients everyone knows and loves” about The Script, below:

In a press release shared when The Script announced the UK leg of their tour, frontman Danny O’Donoghue described ‘Tales From The Script’ as “a springboard to our next chapter, but it’s also our story so far”. He added: “We’re so excited to be taking it on the road. I know I’m gonna lose it on stage, night after night.”

Drummer/bassist Glen Power echoed his comments, saying: “We’re taking all the best songs and playing them all together in one place. It will turn it into a celebration that we’ve survived and we’ve all got through to this moment together.”

The Script’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 15 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Friday 16 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Saturday 17 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Tuesday 20 – Perth, RAC Arena