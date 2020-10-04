The Shifters document French tour with new album ‘Live in Gaul’

Melbourne post-punk outfit The Shifters have shared a new live album, ‘Live in Gaul’.

The compilation tape comprises live recordings captured throughout the band’s shows in France back in March of 2019 – which included stops in Paris, Lyon, Toulouse and Bordeaux, among others. It was apparently intended to be released as a cassette but it never materialised.

Stream ‘Live in Gaul’ below; it’s available as a name-your-price digital download via Bandcamp here.

<a href="https://theshiftersofmelbourne.bandcamp.com/album/the-shifters-live-in-gaul">The Shifters (Live In Gaul) by The Shifters</a>

‘Live in Gaul’ contains tracks from the band’s self-titled 2015 debut such as ‘Captain Hindsight’ and ‘Algeria’, along with 2018 album ‘Have a Cunning Plan’, among others. The “unmastered, fairly rough, side A and B sitch” was recorded on bassist and vocalist Tristan Davies’ iPhone.

Last month, The Shifters released a new 7″ single – ‘Left Bereft’ – via New York label Captured Tracks.

“Melbourne’s Shifters are quite possibly my current favourite purveyors of your guitar-based rock-and-or-roll,” commented label head Mike Sniper upon its release. “In fact, they come from the best scene of that genre, the one in mullet-ravaged young Australia”.

Back in March, the band released a 26-track rarities collection titled ‘Open Vault’ comprised of unreleased studio material, early demos, live renditions and solo home recordings from between 2016 and 2019. The collection also features covers of songs by Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Ray Davies and Death in June.