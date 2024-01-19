The Soft Moon’s Luis Vasquez dies, aged 44

Luis Vasquez, known as the musician behind the project The Soft Moon, has died at the age of 44.

The Soft Moon released a series of six textured, goth-inspired post punk albums between 2010 and 2022 on the US independent labels Captured Tracks and Sacred Bones.

The news of Vasquez’s passing was confirmed in a statement on The Soft Moon’s Instagram account earlier today (January 19), although no cause of death was given.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend, Luis Vasquez has passed away,” the statement read. “Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family.”

“We ask to respect their privacy during this difficult time. If you have a memory of Luis, no matter if you were a close friend of his or not, please feel free to share. This is a huge loss and our hearts are broken.”

Although details have not been confirmed, it was reported by Resident Advisor that Vasquez’s death occurred during the same incident that also killed Sandwell District member Juan Mendez and his partner Simone Ling.

Tributes have been made to Vasquez on social media since the news was broken. The band HEALTH wrote: “Goddamn it. I’m glad we were lucky enough to make some music with you. This is heartbreaking.”

Rest In Peace to my friends Luis and Juan, also known as THE SOFT MOON and SILENT SERVANT. You will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/IF8aOlycq2 — HEALTH (@_HEALTH_) January 19, 2024

Primavera Sound Festival posted on X/Twitter, saying: “We are devastated to hear about the death of Luis Vasquez (The Soft Moon), an artist we have welcomed in several editions of Primavera Sound as well as tours around Spain and Portugal. We will miss him greatly. Rest in peace.”

We are devastated to hear about the death of Luis Vásquez (The Soft Moon), an artist we have welcomed in several editions of Primavera Sound as well as tours around Spain and Portugal. We will miss him greatly. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CvXNXXohPe — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) January 19, 2024

See a range of further tributes to Vasquez below.

We are devastated to hear that Luis Vasquez of The Soft Moon has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/aixjprSosC — Captured Tracks (@capturedtracks) January 19, 2024

Devastated to hear about the passing of Juan, Silent Servant + Luis, Soft Moon. Two Latino artists whose legacies and contributions to techno, darkwave + industrial were synthesised by this very fact. Mourning their losses today, and every dayhttps://t.co/UhaGZnMjXn — rachel grace almeida (@_rachelgrace) January 19, 2024

Luis Vasquez The Soft Moon has passed away today. Here is a mini tribute on his first USA TV appearance on JBTV. Very sad news pic.twitter.com/bg0dprgcd4 — JBTV (@JBTV) January 19, 2024

Very sad to find out about the death of Luis Vasquez of The Soft Moon, loved his music and thought he was extremely talented. R.I.P. 🕊️ https://t.co/kSCH9m6B1g — Larry Fitzmaurice (@lfitzmaurice) January 19, 2024

Spinning for Luis Vasquez 🖤

His music spoke to me at a time when I didn’t even fully understand why… but it’s also really fn great. He was really fn great. If you don’t know, you should find out. The Soft Moon / The Soft Moon (2010) https://t.co/cYa0975LxV pic.twitter.com/z05ziyS0yP — Sarah (@cookiepusher) January 19, 2024

Incredibly sad day.

I'm very thankful that I was able to experience seeing The Soft Moon last year.

His music genuinely helped me get through some of the most difficult moments in life… pic.twitter.com/lYxhRUyZlF — 🦇 (@larvarumplenus) January 19, 2024