The Soft Moon’s Luis Vasquez dies, aged 44

Fans and friends of the musician have been paying their tributes

By Max Pilley
The Soft Moon's Luis Vasquez
The Soft Moon's Luis Vasquez. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)

Luis Vasquez, known as the musician behind the project The Soft Moon, has died at the age of 44.

The Soft Moon released a series of six textured, goth-inspired post punk albums between 2010 and 2022 on the US independent labels Captured Tracks and Sacred Bones.

The news of Vasquez’s passing was confirmed in a statement on The Soft Moon’s Instagram account earlier today (January 19), although no cause of death was given.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend, Luis Vasquez has passed away,” the statement read. “Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family.”

“We ask to respect their privacy during this difficult time. If you have a memory of Luis, no matter if you were a close friend of his or not, please feel free to share. This is a huge loss and our hearts are broken.”

Although details have not been confirmed, it was reported by Resident Advisor that Vasquez’s death occurred during the same incident that also killed Sandwell District member Juan Mendez and his partner Simone Ling.

Tributes have been made to Vasquez on social media since the news was broken. The band HEALTH wrote: “Goddamn it. I’m glad we were lucky enough to make some music with you. This is heartbreaking.”

Primavera Sound Festival posted on X/Twitter, saying: “We are devastated to hear about the death of Luis Vasquez (The Soft Moon), an artist we have welcomed in several editions of Primavera Sound as well as tours around Spain and Portugal. We will miss him greatly. Rest in peace.”

See a range of further tributes to Vasquez below.

