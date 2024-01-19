The Specials’ Neville Staple cancels all gigs due to health reasons

The Specials singer Neville Staple has cancelled all his scheduled live performances due to health reasons.

Yesterday (January 18), Staple’s team shared a statement that confirmed he had been diagnosed with a serious heart defect at the beginning of last month.

The vocalist has received treatment at three different hospitals, and has been prescribed medication to control his symptoms. He is now in a stable condition, according to the update.

“However, specialists have decided that Neville needs to take a complete rest from live performing and touring,” the message continued. “Neville absolutely loves performing and is obviously devastated by this news.

“He had gigs and festivals lined up for 2024 and beyond, all of which will have to be cancelled.”

The statement added: “Neville knows that his fans and followers will understand the decision that has had to be made and he wants them to know that he is in the best possible hands with his medical team, wife and family. He thanks you all for your love and support over the years and hopes to see you soon.

“Neville hopes to still attend personal appearances for charities, etc but will not be performing live shows.”

Staple, who was originally a roadie for The Specials, joined the ska troupe as a singer in the late 1970s. After the group first broke up in 1981, he formed Fun Boy Three with bandmates Lynval Golding and Terry Hall.

Recently, Staple had been performing with The Neville Staple Band alongside his wife and manager Christine “Sugary” Staple. He toured the UK and Ireland in October and November 2023.

Staple’s latest solo album, ‘From The Specials & Beyond’, was released back in 2021.

The Specials’ frontman Terry Hall died in December 2022 from pancreatic cancer. He was 63 years old.