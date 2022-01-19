The Specials would love to collaborate with Madness

The Specials bassist Hor­ace Panter has revealed that the band would love to collaborate and tour with Madness.

Panter told the Daily Star newspaper’s ‘Wired’ column (via Music News) that there had previously been talk of the groups doing a co-headline tour or heading into the studio together to record.

He said: “Let’s see what we can do. There was talk about a doubleheader, but nor­mally if we are mak­ing a record then they are tak­ing a break, but it would be good to do something with those guys.”

The Specials, who formed in 1977, currently comprise of bassist Panter, guitarist Lynval Golding and vocalist Terry Hall.

Back in September, The Specials released an album of cover songs titled ‘Protest Songs 1924-2012’. In a four-star review, NME’s Mark Beaumont called it “an album of thoughtful and considered dissent rather than the righteous rage of old”.

The group’s most recent album of original work, ‘Encore’, landed back in 2019. That too scored a four-star review, with Beaumont writing: “These are tracks cutting deep into the malignant tumours of society, out to heal them by brutal, frank exposure.”

Madness, meanwhile, announced details of a UK and Ireland arena tour last year, which took place in November and December 2021.

In November, it was announced that Madness would be headlining Tramlines festival alongside Sam Fender and Kasabian. The band are also due to play Edinburgh’s new pop up venue The Big Top on June 12, with Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrol playing subsequent dates.

In other Specials news, Neville Staple – best known as a legacy member playing on-and-off with the troupe from 1978 to 2012 – announced his latest solo album, ‘From The Specials & Beyond’.

The 12-track record will dive deep into Staple’s tenure with The Specials, breathing new life into some of his most treasured efforts with the Two-Tone pioneers including smash hits ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘Monkey Man’.