GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

The Spice Girls set for “25th anniversary world tour” in 2021

But it could be their final time on the road.

By Nick Reilly
Spice Girls performing live in 2019
Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C of The Spice Girls perform on the first night of the bands tour at Croke Park on May 24, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland

The Spice Girls will reportedly head out on a world tour in 2021 to mark their 25th anniversary.

Four of the iconic girl group – Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton – are said to be planning shows across Australia, Europe and America.

But Victoria Beckham, who turned down their 2019 reunion tour, is said to not be involved in the shows.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, friends of Mel C say that the singer spilled the anniversary plans, with the band discussing the tour over Zoom.

Spice Girls
Spice Girls

“It’s going to be a huge year and the girls are excited,” one source said.

“After all the coronavirus problems, there really needs to be something to look forward to and they want to take over 2021 with a tour.”

Another said it could be their final time on the road as they are “approaching 50, so they want to get out while they still look great for the fans”.

Advertisement

Any potential tour dates could also see the band playing Glastonbury 2021, after Mel B previously set her sights on a Worthy Farm appearance.

“My plan is for all five of us to do Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary. I’m in the process of persuading Victoria to do it. And I will make it happen,” she said in 2019.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.