The State of Music unveils new INTRODUCING series

Mushroom Group’s livestream series The State of Music has unveiled a new streaming initiative dubbed INTRODUCING.

Per a press release, the new series is designed to “support and champion” Victoria’s upcoming artists while providing music fans a viewing platform to experience live music during lockdown.

Each of the four episodes will feature three emerging artists performing an original and a cover song. Prior to the performance, they will be introduced by a “fellow respected musician”.

Artists set to perform for the first episode include Jess Hitchcock, CLAMM and Gena Rose Bruce. They will be introduced by Paul Kelly, The Chats‘ Eamon Sandwith and Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers, respectively.

“After the success of The State of Music series we are thrilled to be back working with the Victoria Together government team on INTRODUCING,” said Mushroom Group Chairman Michael Gudinski in a statement.

“This new initiative is designed to develop new opportunities and shine a light on 12 of the best emerging artists from our great state of Victoria; across all types of genres and postcodes. It will give musicians the opportunity to be heard not only by their fellow Victorians, but by music lovers from around the globe.”

The new series follows the success of Mushroom Group’s livestreaming series, The State of Music, which featured artists including G Flip, Birds of Tokyo, The Teskey Brothers, Archie Roach and many more.

INTRODUCING will premiere at 7:30pm AEST next Friday August 21 on the Victoria Together Facebook page and website.