The Stems singer/guitarist Richard Lane has passed away

Richard Lane, a founding member of Perth power pop act The Stems, has passed away. The band made the announcement on social media this morning (May 12).

“With great sadness we have learned that Richard Lane, a foundation member of The Stems, has passed away,” reads a post on The Stems’ Facebook page.

“Dom, Jules, Dave and John [The Stems’ current band members] would like to express their condolences to both Richard’s family and his legion of friends.”

Richard Lane founded The Stems in the mid-1980s, alongside bassist John Shuttleworth, drummer Gary Chambers and guitarist Dom Mariani, with whom Lane shared vocal duties. The band had their first gig in 1984, supporting iconic Australian acts The Saints and The Triffids.

In 1985, the band released their debut single, ‘Make You Mine’. Co-written by Lane, it became the second-biggest selling Australian independent single of the year.

The Stems released one album before breaking up in 1987, entitled ‘At First Sight, Violets Are Blue’. The band reformed in 2003, with Lane resuming his role as singer and multi-instrumentalist. Their second incarnation spawned another record, 2007’s ‘Heads Up’.

The band dissolved once again in 2009, before reforming again in 2013, this time without Lane.

“We know he will be sorely missed by all who knew him,” The Stems wrote on social media.