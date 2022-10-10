The Stranglers set to return to Australian on tour in 2023

The Stranglers have announced their imminent return to Australian shores, announcing a tour of the country in 2023.

The iconic English punk-rockers are due to begin a five-date run Down Under this April, marking their first visit here since 2020. Commencing in Adelaide at The Gov on Tuesday April 18, The Stranglers will then visit Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before wrapping up at Newcastle’s Cambridge Hotel on Sunday April 23. A full list of tour dates can be seen below.

Early bird ticket sales begin at 10am AEST this Friday (October 14) while a general sale commences at the same time on Tuesday October 18. Info on both is available here.

🇦🇺 We are pleased to announce that The Stranglers will be back in Australia in April 2023.

Since their formation in 1974, The Stranglers have released an immense 18 studio albums, which boast memorable classics like ‘Golden Brown’, ‘Always The Sun’, ‘No More Heroes’, ‘Strange Little Girl’ and ‘Peaches’.

Their latest release, last year’s ‘Dark Matters’, debuted at Number Four in the UK charts. Upon that album’s announcement in May 2021, The Stranglers shared a tribute single for their late keyboardist, Dave Greenfield, ‘And If You Should See Dave…’. The track was written as an homage to their bandmate after his passing on May 3, 2020 from coronavirus.

The Stranglers’ Australian Tour dates are:

APRIL

Tuesday 18 – Adelaide, The Gov

Wednesday 19 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Friday 21 – Brisbane. Princess Theatre

Saturday 22 – Sydney, The Metro

Sunday 23 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel