The Streets announce ‘Original Pirate Material’ 20th anniversary vinyl

The Streets have announced plans to release a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Original Pirate Material’.

Originally released on March 25, 2002, ‘Original Pirate Material’ features the singles ‘Has It Come to This?’, ‘Let’s Push Things Forward’, ‘Weak Become Heroes’ and ‘Don’t Mug Yourself’. Certified 2x Platinum in the UK, it peaked at Number 10 on the UK albums chart.

The classic debut from Mike Skinner is now set to be reissued on April 23, which is Record Store Day in the UK. The new edition, released via the album’s original label Locked On, will be presented in a limited edition orange vinyl box set and on an exclusive orange double vinyl LP.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, fans of The Streets will also be able to pick up a selection of exclusive merch designed by the streetwear brand SCRT.

The capsule collection includes t-shirts and hoodies as well as a cassette, which will be available to purchase at the launch event at SCRT’s flagship store on Redchurch Street, Shoreditch, London on April 23.

You can check out the vinyl and some of the merch below. To find your closest RSD store, visit here.

The Streets kicked off the New Year with the release of a new track called ‘Wrong Answers Only’ featuring Master Peace.

The new record from Mike Skinner and co. follows last year’s ‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’ and the remix of Greentea Peng’s ‘Free My People’ featuring Simmy and Kid Cruise.

The Streets’ last project was 2020’s ‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Leonie Cooper said that the release “isn’t just a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution but also proof of his keen eye for curation. It’s good to have him back – and all of his mates, too.”

Skinner signed up for a four-week residency at London club XOYO earlier this year, which has seen him play each Friday in March.