The Streets have released the visuals for their latest single ‘I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him’ — you can watch the Mike Skinner-directed video below.

The second track to be released from the upcoming Streets mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, the song follows on from the release of Skinner’s collaboration with Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker on the track ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’.

After releasing ‘I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him’ — which features Donae’o and Greentea Peng — earlier this month, Skinner has now shared the self-directed video for the song.

Described as being “a multi-faceted visual shot with an unmistakably British backdrop”, both Donae’o and Greentea Peng feature alongside Skinner in the video. “This video took me six weeks to make!” Skinner said in a statement. “I learned a new skill on this lockdown.”

Speaking about ‘I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him’ recently, Skinner described the track as “a summer club song”.

“Knowing that Donae’o is the king of UK Funky music: match made in heaven,” he added. “Greentea Peng was the perfect foil for this, her melodies are unique and she’s wicked.”

‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ will be released on July 10 and will feature the likes of Idles, Ms. Banks and Jesse James Solomon. The mixtape was previewed recently in a new documentary about the making of the record.