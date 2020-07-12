GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

The Streets’ Mike Skinner questions live-streamed gigs: “I don’t think the technology’s there”

Lock down your modems

By Matthew Neale
the streets
The Streets' Mike Skinner (Picture: Press)

The Streets‘ Mike Skinner has stated he’s not a fan of live-streamed concerts, claiming the “technology isn’t there” to present them as a real alternative to live music.

Speaking to Sky News in an interview published yesterday (July 11), Skinner said he wasn’t averse to technology becoming a part of the live music experience. “I don’t think it’s changed people at all. It’s just helped them to communicate more, and that comes with problems and advantages,” he said, regarding the use of smart phones at concerts.

“I’m not massively into live-streamed gigs, though,” he continued. “I think loud music is loud music, and loud music with people is loud music with people. I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon. I’m sure it will one day.

Advertisement

“But at the moment I don’t think the technology’s there to do a live show [well] over the internet.”

The Streets were one of the first acts announced to perform at drive-in live shows in the UK, along with Kaiser Chiefs and Dizzee Rascal, which are due to start at the end of July. Large outdoor spaces in cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool and London will play host, with 300 cars permitted for each event.

Last week (July 5), Skinner said he “shouldn’t have played” at Bristol venue Colston Hall.

The space is named after former slave owner Edward Colston, but is set to be renamed later this year.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Independent, the artist said he felt “a bit guilty” about The Streets performing at the venue. “Massive Attack haven’t been playing there for years,” he said. “At the time, I just thought it was just a name.”

  • In This Article:
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.