The Strokes announce 2022 Australian tour

The Strokes have announced two Australian sideshows alongside their performance at festival Splendour in the Grass next year.

The band’s shows in Melbourne and Sydney will follow their co-headline set at Splendour in the Grass, the line-up of which also includes Tyler, The Creator and Gorillaz. The Strokes will be supported by Aussie acts The Chats and The Lazy Eyes. Tickets for the shows go on sale November 9 from 9am local time through Secret Sounds.

The band’s appearance Down Under will come two years after they released their sixth studio album, ‘The New Abnormal’. NME gave the record four stars upon its arrival, describing it as “a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you”.

The Strokes’ appearance on the Splendour in the Grass line-up will be one of many festival sets they’re scheduled to play in 2022, along with Primavera Sound, Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds, Lytham Festival and TRNSMT Festival. They’ll also join the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the road for their 2022 world tour.

The Strokes’ 2022 Australian tour:

JULY

Saturday 23 – Byron Bay, Splendour in the Grass

Tuesday 26 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Thursday 28 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion