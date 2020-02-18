News Music News

Watch the video for The Strokes’ new song ‘Bad Decisions’

The latest preview of the band's upcoming album 'The New Abnormal'

Sam Moore
The Strokes
The Strokes (Picture: Getty)

The Strokes have released their new single ‘Bad Decisions’ — you can watch the bizarre video for the track below.

The song is the second to be taken from the New York band’s upcoming new album ‘The New Abnormal’, which is set for release on April 10. It follows on from the LP’s first single ‘At The Door’, which came out on February 11.

After receiving its live debut during The Strokes’ recent performance at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire, ‘Bad Decisions’ has now been officially released. The track was produced by Rick Rubin, while Billy Idol is given a songwriting credit.

Accompanying the guitar-driven track is an increasingly bizarre and unsettling 1970s-era video, which was directed by Andrew Donoho and depicts the marketing of defective clones of the band. You can check out the clip below.

Earlier today (February 18), The Strokes shared the artwork for ‘Bad Decisions’ along with a snippet of the track ahead of its release — you can see that below.

 

‘Bad Decisions’ was part of the setlist which kicked off The Strokes’ current European tour in Berlin over the weekend. The tour will stop in Paris tonight and London tomorrow (February 19) before heading to Belfast on Monday (February 24).

The Strokes are building a busy schedule of live shows and festivals sets in 2020, with their latest live announcement confirming that they will play at Sziget Festival in Hungary in August.

