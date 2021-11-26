The Strokes, Nick Cave, Alt-J and more announced for Best Kept Secret 2022

The line-up for next year’s Best Kept Secret has been announced, with The Strokes, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Alt-J and more due to play the Dutch festival’s comeback edition.

The three-day camping festival – which had its last two instalments cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – will return to the Hilvarenbeek town of the Netherlands next summer, running over the weekend of Friday June 10 to Sunday 12.

It sports a live music program of 51 acts, with Jamie xx, Leon Bridges, Mura Masa, Beach House, Sigrid and Jessie Ware among the other acts listed high on the bill.

Advertisement

Further down the list, standout acts include Wolf Alice, Soulwax, Black Midi, Porridge Radio, Fontaines D.C. and Big Thief. Best Kept Secret also boasts a sprawling program of other instalments, such as the De Pont Museum, Films In The Forest and an impressive slate of restaurants.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday November 30, with a pre-sale for those who’d purchased tickets to the cancelled 2020/21 editions running three hours prior. Only full-weekend and camping tickets will be sold for the time being, though, with single-day tickets available starting February 1, 2022. More details can be found on the Best Kept Secret website.

The full lineup for Best Kept Secret 2022 is:

The Strokes

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Alt-J

Jamie xx

Leon Bridges

Mura Masa

Beach House

Sigrid

Jessie Ware

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Sampa The Great

Altin Gün

Mavis Staples

Wolf Alice

Fontaines D.C.

Boy Pablo

Big Thief

Deus

Metronomy

Soulwax

John Talabot

Froukje

Sky Ferreira

Sef & Het El Salvador Ensemble

Black Midi

Beach Bunny

Jehnny Beth

Elias Mazian

Sad Night Dynamite

Genesis Owusu

Diiv

Iceage

Faye Webster

Amenra

Porridge Radio

Cassandra Jenkins

Keiyaa

Holly Humberstone

Kikagaku Moyo

Jensen Mcrae

Yīn Yīn

Automatic

Just Mustard

Wies

Spellling

Gustaf

4B2M

Yasmin Williams

Giant Rooks

Luz

DJ St. Paul