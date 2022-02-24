The Strokes, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, The Smile and more join Roskilde 2022 line-up

Roskilde has announced more additions to its 2022 line-up, including The Strokes, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and The Smile.

READ MORE: 20 festivals to look forward to in 2022

Also joining the bill are TLC, Kacey Musgraves, Little Simz, Ashnikko, Rae Sremmurd, Polo G, Jimmy Eat World, Turnstile, Zulu, Lorraine James and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss. All 92 new additions have been added to the festival poster – see that further below.

The Danish festival returns from June 25-July 2 this year after both its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement

Dua Lipa and Tyler, the Creator were previously announced to headline this year’s edition. Other acts at the top of the bill include Haim and St. Vincent, Jada, The Blaze and Thomas Helmig.

The Smile, Kacey Musgraves, TLC and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have also been listed high up on the new line-up poster.

92 music acts are added to the #RF50 lineup, including Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, The Strokes, TLC, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Blaze, The Smile, Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Helmig! Read more: https://t.co/OXSAGtutoz pic.twitter.com/glKsRlSdTk — Roskilde Festival (@orangefeeling) February 24, 2022

Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers and Sigrid are also on the line-up, as are Mitksi, Big Thief, Arlo Parks, Fontaines D.C., Kelly Lee Owens, Sky Ferriera, Fred Again and Moses Sumney

Tickets for the festival are available to purchase here.

“We feel a huge longing from all artists,” Roskilde said in a statement last year about its return. “They want to be out on the stages playing to live audiences again.

Advertisement

“At the same time, we are doing our utmost to deliver three years of development in one festival. Expect our festival number 50 to be a very special return to a new era. We all need that!”

Elsewhere, Post Malone said recently that he doesn’t want to compromise on his new album, while The Strokes have announced a Mexican headline show with Mac DeMarco and The War On Drugs as support.