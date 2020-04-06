The Strokes’ ‘The New Abnormal’ still set for release this week — but vinyl edition will be delayed

The Strokes‘ new album ‘The New Abnormal’ is still set for its original release date later this week, but the band have confirmed that the vinyl edition of the record will be delayed.

The New York City band’s long-awaited follow-up to their last album, 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’, is set for release on Friday (April 10). Their last record together was the ‘Future Present Past’ EP, which came out in June 2016.

In an email sent this morning (April 6) to fans who have pre-ordered the vinyl edition of ‘The New Abnormal’, the band confirmed that the main April 10 release date will not be affected by the ongoing coronavirus health crisis — “CD, cassette and merch orders currently remain unaffected and will ship as planned”.

The email adds, however, that “delays with vinyl production” mean that “there will be a slight delay with dispatching your order”. The vinyl version of ‘The New Abnormal’ is now expected to dispatch from April 24.

A number of big music releases have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks, with the likes of Lady Gaga and Haim opting to postpone their planned album releases in response to the outbreak.

So far three tracks from ‘The New Abnormal’ have emerged: ‘At The Door’, which was released on February 11, was followed by ‘Bad Decisions’, which arrived a week later. ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’ arrived today (April 6).

Speaking in an interview last month, The Strokes opened up about their past inter-band conflicts — admitting that heightened tensions within the group were the reason why they didn’t tour ‘Comedown Machine.’