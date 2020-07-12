The Strokes, Tyler The Creator & Gorillaz announced as headliners for Splendour In The Grass 2021

The Strokes, Gorillaz and Tyler, The Creator have been announced as the three headliners for next year’s Splendour In The Grass festival, following its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator were initially announced as headliners for the 2020 event, which was postponed from July to October before ultimately being cancelled. Flume was also announced as a headliner for 2020, but the festival say he’s not available for July 2021.

“We have been monitoring the situation closely for the past few months and while Australia is now moving into the recovery phase, there is no timeline yet around the opening of international borders,” reps for the event said of its cancellation.

They did say that they would endeavour to book as many of the artists on the 2020 lineup as possible for 2021, some of which include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Midnight Oil, Tierra Whack, Glass Animals, Denzel Curry, King Princess and more. The rest of the 2021 lineup is set to be announced early next year.

Tickets for the 2021 festival, which will take place at North Byron Parklands from July 23 – 25, are on sale now via Moshtix. All 2020 tickets remain valid for 2021, with punters who are unable to attend next year’s event urged to look out for contact from Moshtix about obtaining a refund.

It will be the 20th anniversary of the festival, coinciding with Gorillaz’ 20th anniversary. The Damon Albarn-led virtual project have been keeping busy all year with their ‘Song Machine’ series, which has seen the band release a new single every month of 2020. Their latest track, ‘Friday 13th’, was released in early June and features Octavian.

The Strokes also released their sixth studio album this year, ‘The New Abnormal’, following a seven year wait from their previous album ‘Comedown Machine’ in 2013. NME‘s review of the album said that it “is a cool album, the kind you begrudgingly grow to love, even if it never cared about you.”