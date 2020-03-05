The Stroppies debut new single ‘Holes In Everything’, announce EP

Melbourne jangle pop supergroup The Stroppies have announced their new EP, ‘Look Alive!’, with the project’s first single, ‘Holes In Everything’

In a statement to NME Australia, the band said the new single “is about the closest we have come to writing a love song”.

‘Holes In Everything’ arrived with an accompanying video that was “made on a computer webcam and an iPhone”, The Stroppies added. “We ran takes back through different video editing programs and kind of made a Frankenstein style assemblage.”

“In this regard, it’s a great companion piece to the new album which was made in much the same fashion albeit with different tape machines in various locations. It serves as an extension of the cut and paste, haphazard aesthetic that is quite integral to our creative process.”

Watch it below.

‘Look Alive!’, due out May 1, arrives just a year after the band’s “proper” debut album, ‘Woosh’. The new EP was written predominantly during The Stroppies’ two 2019 European tours. It was later recorded with only three of the band’s four members: guitarist Adam Hewitt does not play on the EP, the band confirmed to NME Australia.

Guitarist-vocalist Angus Lord added on the outfit’s Bandcamp page that the forthcoming release is an “EP forged in circumstance”.

“A sum total of fleeting vignettes on scraps of paper, voice memos and iPhone notepads all collated between soundchecks and long stretches in a tour van pieced together over weekly jams,” Lord said. “We didn’t want to waste much time when we got home so we opted to record it ourselves.”

The Stroppies formed in 2016, comprising former and current members of Dick Diver, Possible Humans, White Walls, Boomgates, The Stevens and See/Saw.

The band are set to appear at WEIRD FEST 4 at The Curtin in Melbourne on April 24, alongside Hex Debt, U-Bahn, Nice Biscuit and more. The Stroppies will embark on a European tour in May.