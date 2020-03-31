The Stroppies share new single and video ‘Burning Bright’

Melbourne jangle pop supergroup The Stroppies have released the second single from their forthcoming EP.

‘Burning Bright’, released today (April 1), follows on from last month’s ‘Holes In Everything’. Both will feature on the band’s second EP, entitled ‘Look Alive!’.

They’ve also shared an accompanying music video for the single, directed by band members Claudia Serfaty and Angus Lord.

Watch it below:

Per a Facebook post, the new video was shot in isolation with “some candles and coloured paper”.

“The influences were anxiety and Italian Giallo film colour palletes,” the band wrote.

The Stroppies were recently forced to cancel their upcoming UK/EU May 2020 European tour, due to travel restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Their show at the Oslo in London is the only concert from the tour to be rescheduled, with a new slated date of May 19, 2021.

The band have encouraged ticketholders to keep their ticket, and to pre-order their new record on Bandcamp to assist with lost costs.

‘Look Alive!’, due out May 1, arrives just a year after the band’s “proper” debut album, ‘Woosh’. The new EP was written predominantly during The Stroppies’ two 2019 European tours. It was later recorded with only three of the band’s four members: guitarist Adam Hewitt does not play on the EP, the band confirmed to NME Australia.

Guitarist-vocalist Angus Lord added on the outfit’s Bandcamp page that the forthcoming release is an “EP forged in circumstance”.

“A sum total of fleeting vignettes on scraps of paper, voice memos and iPhone notepads all collated between soundchecks and long stretches in a tour van pieced together over weekly jams”, Lord said.

“We didn’t want to waste much time when we got home so we opted to record it ourselves.”

The Stroppies originally formed in 2016, composed of former and current members of various Melbourne bands. These include Dick Diver, Possible Humans, White Walls, Boomgates, The Stevens and See/Saw.