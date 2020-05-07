The Stroppies have shared the title track from their forthcoming EP ‘Look Alive!’ as its third single.

The jangle pop band have also shared an accompanying video directed by band member Claudia Serfaty. It was filmed on drives around Melbourne which is under lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch it below:

Per a press statement, ‘Look Alive!’ was written by singer-guitarist Angus Lord as a “loose, impressionistic pastoral of Melbourne at night”.

“[It] was inspired by ugly experiences I’ve had after dark in the city where I grew up. It’s intentionally vague and lyrically colourful so as not to be too specific,” Lord explained.

“The predominantly empty streets [in the video] provided an eerie juxtaposition to the song’s themes.”

The latest release follows ‘Holes in Everything’ and ‘Burning Bright’, shared over the last two months, which also had videos directed by band members Lord and Serfaty.

‘Look Alive!’, due out June 5 on Tough Love Records, will arrive just a year after the band’s “proper” debut album, ‘Woosh’. The new EP was written predominantly during The Stroppies’ two 2019 European tours. It was later recorded with only three of the band’s four members: guitarist Adam Hewitt does not play on the EP, the band confirmed to NME Australia.

The forthcoming release is an “EP forged in circumstance”, Lord said in a statement.

“A sum total of fleeting vignettes on scraps of paper, voice memos and iPhone notepads all collated between soundchecks and long stretches in a tour van pieced together over weekly jams,” Lord explained. “We didn’t want to waste much time when we got home so we opted to record it ourselves.”