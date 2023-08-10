The Struts announce fourth album ‘Pretty Vicious’

The Struts have announced their fourth studio album ‘Pretty Vicious’ – find all the details below.

The Derby rock band – comprising Luke Spiller, Adam Slack, Jed Elliott and Gethin Davies – are due to release the 11-track collection on November 3 via Big Machine. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Following on from 2020’s ‘Strange Days’, the forthcoming record was co-produced by The Struts alongside Julian Raymond (Fleetwood Mac, Cheap Trick). It was executive produced by Big Machine Label Group CEO Scott Borchetta.

Advertisement

“This record showcases each individual member’s strengths,” explained frontman Spiller in a statement. “It’s some of my favourite music, hands down, we’ve ever conjured up. It’s the record everyone’s been waiting for.”

‘Pretty Vicious’ has already been previewed by the single ‘Too Good At Raising Hell’, which will serve as the LP’s opening song.

Other cuts on the album include ‘I Won’t Run’, ‘Do What You Want’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Remember The Name’ and ‘Gimme Some Blood’. You can see the full tracklist and official cover artwork below.

1. ‘Too Good At Raising Hell’

2. ‘Pretty Vicious’

3. ‘I Won’t Run’

4. ‘Hands On Me’

5. ‘Do What You Want’

6. ‘Rockstar’

7. ‘Remember The Name’

8. ‘Bad Decisions’

9. ‘Better Love’

10. ‘Gimme Some Blood’

11. ‘Somebody Someday’

The Struts are scheduled to play three UK headline shows this week in Nottingham (tonight, August 10), Manchester (August 11) and London (August 12). Find any remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

They’ll then head to Europe before embarking on an extensive North American tour in November.

Back in 2018, the group were hailed by Dave Grohl as “the best opening band [Foo Fighters have] ever had”.

Last year saw The Struts’ Luke Spiller participate in the star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. He sang lead vocals on ‘We Will Rock You’ with Queen and the Foos.