The Struts team up with Paris Jackson on new song ‘Low Key In Love’

The Struts have teamed up with Paris Jackson on new song ‘Low Key In Love’ – listen to it below.

It’s the glam rock band’s first release since their 2020 album ‘Strange Days’, which saw them collaborate with the likes of Robbie Williams, Tom Morello and Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.

“‘Low Key In Love’ was written after a date in Los Angeles at 70’s retro bar, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s,” frontman Luke Spiller said of the track (via Classic Rock). “I walked into the studio explaining that we needed the song to have the essence you feel when entering the bar and absorb the vibe.”

He continued: “When we decided to explore the idea of a duet, I thought back to that night and remembered that Paris played a brilliant acoustic set. Something inside was telling me that everything happened for a reason, so I decided to message her.

“I’m convinced some things are just written in the stars. Bringing in Paris just gave the song a whole new dimension and really brings the story to life. She is beautiful and brilliant. A star.”

“I first heard of The Struts when I went to go see Motley Crue play their final set on New Year’s Eve night at Staples Center a few years ago,” Jackson said. “The boys opened up for them and I had no idea it was going to be as incredible as it was. I just remember turning to my friend and saying ‘who the fuck are these guys!?’ I was so blown away by their talent, their stage presence, and their energy.”

She continued: “It felt like I had time travelled and got to experience what rock’n’roll was at its prime, like with the Rolling Stones and Queen. I started listening to their music and would see them at events here and there, and we’ve always been pretty friendly online.

“When Luke asked to work with me, it was an immediate yes. It’s been a privilege and an honour to sing on a song that I know means so much to Luke, and I’m grateful for the friendship that has sprung from such a lovely project. It’s unlike anything I have ever done or thought to do before, and I’m here for it!”

Meanwhile, Paris Jackson has spoken in a new interview about the time she spent with late father Michael Jackson during her childhood.

Paris spoke about her dad, who died in 2009 when she was 11, during an interview with Naomi Campbell for the latter’s No Filter YouTube series, with the pair discussing the former’s acting, modelling, activism and work in sustainability.