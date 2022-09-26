The Superjesus announce 2023 headline Australian tour

The Superjesus have announced a headline tour of Australia, dubbed ‘Money’, set to commence in January 2023.

Fresh off the back of their support slot with the mighty KISS, The Superjesus announced their own headline run today (September 26).

Kicking off on Friday January 27 at Sydney’s The Lansdowne, the band will perform back-to-back shows there before undertaking another five appearances across Brisbane, the Sunshine and Gold Coasts, Adelaide and Melbourne, wrapping up at the latter city on Friday March 3 at The Corner.

Joining The Superjesus on the run will be alt-rockers Dallas Crane. Tickets are available now via the band’s website.

Earlier this year, The Superjesus along with members of Magic Dirt, Shihad, Even and Screamfeeder, teamed up for a series of Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ tribute shows, paying homage to 30 years of the grunge icons’ seminal album.

Since their inception in the mid-90s, The Superjesus have garnered three ARIA Award wins from eight nominations, landing two Top 10 albums and nine Top 50 singles.

In March 2017, The Superjesus were inducted into the South Australian Music Hall of Fame. The following year, they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Sumo’, with a special edition re-release.

The Superjesus’ last new music came in the form of their 2019 single ‘The Impossible’, which dropped alongside a tongue-in-cheek music video written and directed by frontwoman Sarah McLeod.

Prior to that, the Adelaide rockers released an EP, ‘Love And Violence’ in 2016.

The Superjesus’ ‘The Money’ 2023 tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 27 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Saturday 28 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

FEBRUARY

Thursday 9 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 10 – Maroochydore, Eleven Bar

Saturday 11 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 17 – Adelaide, The Gov

MARCH

Friday 3 – Melbourne, The Corner