The Superjesus officially unveil new line-up, set release date for comeback single

The Superjesus have formally inducted two new members into the fold, and shared details of their first new music in nearly seven years.

Lead guitarist Cam Blokland and drummer Murray Sheridan were officially announced as members of the Adelaide band today (December 7), joining co-founders Sarah McLeod (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) and Stuart Rudd (bass).

They replace Jason Slack and Travis Dragani, respectively, in The Superjesus. The former was the band’s touring guitarist from 2001 to their 2004 spilt, before rejoining in 2015. The latter then joined in 2016, to replace founding drummer Paul Berryman. Slack and Dragani played their final show with The Superjesus in August, when the band opened for KISS in Adelaide.

“We have had many line-up changes over the years in our quest to find the right fit,” said McLeod in a press statement. “We’ve continued to tour over the years, but haven’t released any new albums because we knew the band wasn’t ready.”

McLeod went on to thank both Slack and Dragani for “their contributions to the band”, adding that she and Rudd were both “grateful” for the years they each spent in the fold. “We’ve been very lucky in finding Cam and Murray,” the frontwoman continued. “We knew the minute we started working together that there was magic in the room.”

In his own statement, Rudd described Blokland and Sheridan as “amazingly talented souls”. “Some incredibly difficult decisions were made,” he said of the line-up change. “After our years of experience, we knew it was time to change the chemistry in the band, and we took a year or more to find the right replacements.”

View the band’s official announcement post below:

Prior to announcing the new line-up, The Superjesus had confirmed that they were at work on their fourth studio album – which, upon release in 2023, will come 20 years after the release of its predecessor, ‘Rock Music’. The band went on to share photos of them in the studio on social media, where both Blokland and Sheridan were pictured. Rudd has now revealed that the band were actually in Sheridan’s own Blue Mountains studio, Studio 85.

“The recording process was incredibly organic,” the bassist said. “Having been together in the same band for over 25 years, the DNA wasn’t hard to find, and tapping into new creative veins would soon yield our first new single. Now, we’re looking at our first new album in 20 years.”

Said single, entitled ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’, has now been confirmed for release in January. The song will be the band’s first new music since 2016, when they released the ‘Love & Violence’ EP. It will be released prior to the band’s national ‘Money’ tour, which will kick off in Sydney with two nights at the Lansdowne across Friday January 27 and Saturday January 28. The tour will then take in Brisbane, Maroochydore, the Gold Coast, Adelaide and Melbourne.