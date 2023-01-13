The Superjesus return with spirited comeback single ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’

As promised last month, The Superjesus have returned with their first new song in more than three years: a spirited rock’n’roll belter titled ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’.

READ MORE: Here are 12 Australian artists releasing new music in 2023

The track was officially announced in the first week of December, when bassist Stuart Rudd revealed it would be the lead single of their fourth album. “Having been together in the same band for over 25 years,” he said of how it came to be, “the DNA wasn’t hard to find, and tapping into new creative veins would soon yield our first new single. Now, we’re looking at our first new album in 20 years.”

The Superjesus’ third album, ‘Rock Music’, arrived in May of 2003 (although it was followed by the ‘Love And Violence’ EP in 2016). Prior to ‘Money’, their most recent single was ‘The Impossible’, which arrived in September 2019.

Advertisement

The new track is quintessential Superjesus, with a bright and buoyant, yet sufficiently crunchy lead melody foregrounded by Sarah McLeod’s soaring vocals. Ahead of its driving first chorus, she sings:”No sense in crying about the things we haven’t got / ‘Cause days will come and go with the seasons / So you’ve gotta live for the right reasons.”

Watch the accompanying music video for ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’ below:

A title, release date and tracklist for The Superjesus’ fourth album is yet to be confirmed, however the band have assured NME it will arrive before the end of 2023. Other songs on it are poised to be debut on the band’s upcoming Australian tour, which is set to kick off with back-to-back Sydney shows on January 27 and 28.

Also revealed last month was The Superjesus’ new performing line-up. Alongside McLeod and Rudd, the band now features lead guitarist Cam Blokland and drummer Murray Sheridan. “We have had many line-up changes over the years in our quest to find the right fit,” McLeod said upon their public induction. “We’ve continued to tour over the years, but haven’t released any new albums because we knew the band wasn’t ready.”

The band’s comeback was first revealed last October, when McLeod dropped the bombshell that she and Rudd has been “furiously writing [their new album] all year”.