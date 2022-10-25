The Superjesus to release first new album in two decades in 2023

The Superjesus have announced plans to share a new album in 2023, marking their first full-length release in two decades.

Sharing the news via social media on Sunday (October 23), frontwoman Sarah McLeod revealed that she and bassist Stuart Rudd had been “furiously writing [the album] all year”, teasing that “it’s nearly time to share with you the fruits of our labour”. Upon its release – which The Superjesus slated for “next year” – the album will mark the band’s first since ‘Rock Jesus’, which dropped in 2003 as the band’s third full-length effort.

Referencing the 20-year gap between album releases, McLeod wrote that she’s “pretty excited” to “finally” share the project, and concluded the post with a message of anticipation for fans. “Yup… it’s happening,” she wrote, “and we CANNOT WAIT for you guys to hear it.” McLeod accompanied the post with an image of her jumping joyfully on a bed in front of Rudd.

Elsewhere in the announcement, McLeod revealed details of one of the album’s songs, telling fans to “stay tuned” for the release of a lead single called ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’. The track derives its title from The Superjesus’ 2023 Australian headline tour ‘Money’, which was announced in September and will take the band on seven stops across the country from January to March.

The Superjesus’ next album will mark their fourth since first forming in 1994. Prior to ‘Rock Jesus’, they released ‘Sumo’ in 1998 and ‘Jet Age’ in 2000. Their last studio offering was 2016’s ‘Love And Violence’ EP. The band has kept busy in-between releases, too, this year opening for the Australian leg of KISS’ world tour.

Elsewhere, The Superjesus performed a set at Adelaide’s Under The Southern Stars festival in March, where they took to the stage alongside fellow lineup acts Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Rose Tattoo, among others.