The Supremes‘ Barbara Martin has died at the age of 76.

The singer in the iconic Motown group passed away on Wednesday, with her death later confirmed by representatives.

Paying tribute to the singer, bandmate Mary Wilson wrote: “Our hearts go out to Barbara’s family and friends. Once a Supreme, always a Supreme.”

Martin was a member of the iconic group from 1960 to 1962, and joined when they were still called The Primettes, replacing original member Betty McGlowan.

The group signed a recording contract with Motown records in 1961, but Barbara reportedly left the group in 1962 when she became pregnant, leaving them as a trio.

#RIP Barbara Martin died yesterday in Detroit.

She replaced Betty McGlown in 1960 when the quartet was still called "The Primettes", and left in late 1962 when they were already signed with Motown under a name "The Supremes", and the group continued as a trio. pic.twitter.com/9QMPK3wfiV — Supremes Archive (@supremesarchive) March 5, 2020

The group’s most famous line-up was Diana Ross, Florence Ballard and Mary Wilson.

Paying tribute on Facebook, one fan wrote: “So very sorry to hear this sad news! Love the Supremes! Grew up with them! Rest peacefully dear lady!”

Another said “Thank you for sharing. Once a Supreme, always a Supreme.”

Martin’s death comes as Diana Ross prepares to head back to the UK for a massive tour later this year.

She will play the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury, before an arena tour that takes in dates in Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

Ross said of Glastonbury: “Every concert feels like a private party, I can see your eyes and feel your hearts. I’m coming to Glastonbury, with love.”