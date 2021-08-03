The Terrys announce 18-date ‘TerrySonic’ tour in support of debut mixtape

Gerringong-based indie-rock outfit The Terrys have announced an 18-date national tour in support of their forthcoming release, ‘The TerrySonic Mixtape’.

The run is set to roll through a mix of regional spots and capital cities, kicking off with two back-to-back Melbourne shows on Friday October 1 and Saturday 2, before knocking out six dates in NSW (one of which has The Terrys supporting Hockey Dad), three each in Queensland and Tasmania, two in WA, and one each in SA and the ACT.

Support acts for the tour include the Debbies, Satin Cali, Pandamic, and – as per triple j – a “secret special guest”. Tickets officially go on sale this Thursday (August 5), though a pre-sale is currently active by way of a collaboration with Spotify, wherein fans are given a “Terrydactyl pre-sale code” if they follow the band’s page.

The ‘TerrySonic’ tour rides on the heels of a 12-show run the band embarked on earlier this year, all dates of which sold out in advance. The tour took place in support of The Terrys’ single ‘Our Paradise’, which appears on the tracklisting for ‘The TerrySonic Mixtape’.

The six-track offering is due for release independently on September 3, and also features previously released single ‘Cost The Peace’. The band have dropped an impressive eight singles over the past year, making their debut last June with ‘Video Games’.

Take a look at The Terrys’ full tour itinerary below: