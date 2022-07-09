The Terrys get emotional on silky new single ‘Rolling Stone’

Gerringong outfit The Terrys have returned with their third single for the year, ‘Rolling Stone’, which brings a piquant flair of melancholy to their sun-kissed surf-rock sound.

“We wrote and recorded this song in the same day,” the band said of the new cut in a press release, noting that “emotions were pretty high in the session and the song just came out”. The song will appear on The Terrys’ forthcoming debut album, and according to them, it’s “a bit slower” than the rest of the songs on it and “definitely the most sentimental”.

Have a listen to ‘Rolling Stone’ below:

The Terrys are yet to formally announce their album, however ‘Rolling Stone’ marks our third preview of it, following ‘IDK’ from back in February and ‘Waiting For You’ in May. When it does eventually surface, the album will arrive via Domestic La La, the sister label to UNFD run by Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell.

The band are currently midway through an east coast tour in support of ‘Waiting For You’. They played in Torquay last night (July 8), following shows in the New South Welsh towns of Caringbah, Milton, Byron Bay and Warwick, as well as San Remo in Victoria. Their jaunt through the latter state continues in Frankston tonight (July 9), with a show in Belgrave also lined up for tomorrow (July 10).

The tour will wrap up with another trio of gigs in NSW – they’ll play headline shows in Jindabyne and Gosford next month, before performing at the River Sounds festival in Bellingen on Sunday August 21. Find tickets for all of The Terrys’ upcoming tour dates here.

Last September saw The Terrys drop their debut EP, ‘The TerrySonic Mixtape’, which sported the singles ‘Cost The Peace’, ‘Melbourne Bitterz’ and ‘Our Paradise’. The lattermost song came in at Number 76 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021.