The Terrys put a summery spin on Ben Lee’s ‘Catch My Disease’ for Like A Version

The Terrys are the latest band to appear on triple j’s Like A Version segment, putting their summery indie-rock spin on Ben Lee’s 2005 hit ‘Catch My Disease’.

Premiered today (September 23), the band stayed largely true to the structure of Lee’s original – which first appeared on his fifth album, 2004’s ‘Awake Is The New Sleep’ – though shook it up with jangly guitars, a warm bassline and looser drums, as well as a guitar solo in place of the bridge.

Have a look at the cover below, then compare it to Lee’s original tune:

As usual, today’s Like A Version also saw The Terrys play an original track – they opted for ‘Situation 99’, which arrived just under a month ago as the third single from their upcoming debut album, ‘True Colour’. Have a look at that performance below:

In an interview with triple j, guitarist Lukas Anderson explained that The Terrys were spurred to cover ‘Catch My Disease’ because “it was quite a nostalgic track for all of us, I think – growing up, listening to it, we really loved it”. Expounding on the sentiment, frontman Jacob Finch added: “I think it was one of those songs that you sort of… Driving in the back of your parents’ car, and it always seems to come on – it’s just one of those bangers.”

Have a look at that interview in its entirety:

The Terrys are set to release ‘True Colour’ on October 7 via Domestic La La, the label headed up by former Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell. In addition to ‘Situation 99’, the record will feature singles ‘Waiting For You’ and ‘Rolling Stone’.

In a joint statement, the band’s five members expressed that it “feels crazy” to be on the precipice of their debut album. “So much has gone into this album – blood, sweat, tears and froth,” they wrote. “The singles we’ve released this year will be on the album, but the real magic is in the songs no one has heard yet. We’re so excited to get the record out and tour it with everyone.”

The Terrys will tour in support of ‘True Colour’ this October, beginning in Brisbane two weeks after the album’s release date. Gold Fang will serve as the main support in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, while Nerve will join the tour for its Adelaide, Canberra and Hobart dates. Find tickets for all of them here.