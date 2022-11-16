The Terrys, The Buoys, VOIID, Suzi and more announced for 2023 Mountain Goat Valley Crawl

The full line-up for next year’s Mountain Goat Valley Crawl has been announced, with The Terrys, The Buoys, VOIID, Big Wett, Suzi and Bakers Eddy among the sprawling bill of acts set to perform.
Elsewhere on the line-up, standout acts include Dopamine, Carla Wehbe, Horror My Friend, Kitschen Boy, Sputnik Sweetheart, 90ivy, Jem Cassar-Daley, Joe Mungovan and Safety Club. The full itinerary, spanning a total of 41 acts, can be seen below.
As it always is, next year’s Valley Crawl will be free to attend, with artists taking to stages at nine venues across Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley precinct: Black Bear Lodge, Ric’s Backyard, O’Skulligans, Suzie Wongs and The Zoo, as well as both stages at Greaser and The Brightside.
It’s slated to go down on Saturday February 11, and although the festival itself isn’t ticketed, prospective Crawlers will need to register their interest to ensure entry – that can be done here.
The full line-up for the 2023 Mountain Goat Valley Crawl is:
The Terrys
The Buoys
VOIID
Bakers Eddy
Bella Amor
Dopamine
Big Wett
Carla Wehbe
Horror My Friend
Kitschen Boy
Secret Act
Sputnik Sweetheart
Suzi
ZHR
90ivy
A.D.K.O.B.
Dizzy Days
Dog God
Doggie Heaven
Dust
Dusty
Enclave
Jem Cassar-Daley
Joe Mungovan
Lounge
Miranda Vs Arizona
Moon Saloon
Mozza
Oil!
Placement
Rutherford Jazz Trio
S.A.B
Safety Club
Stage Presence
Supathick
The Dandys
The Love Inn
The PB’s
Twine
Walta
Wissalea & The Walnuts
