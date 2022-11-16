The Terrys, The Buoys, VOIID, Suzi and more announced for 2023 Mountain Goat Valley Crawl

The full line-up for next year’s Mountain Goat Valley Crawl has been announced, with The Terrys, The Buoys, VOIID, Big Wett, Suzi and Bakers Eddy among the sprawling bill of acts set to perform.

Elsewhere on the line-up, standout acts include Dopamine, Carla Wehbe, Horror My Friend, Kitschen Boy, Sputnik Sweetheart, 90ivy, Jem Cassar-Daley, Joe Mungovan and Safety Club. The full itinerary, spanning a total of 41 acts, can be seen below.

As it always is, next year’s Valley Crawl will be free to attend, with artists taking to stages at nine venues across Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley precinct: Black Bear Lodge, Ric’s Backyard, O’Skulligans, Suzie Wongs and The Zoo, as well as both stages at Greaser and The Brightside.

It’s slated to go down on Saturday February 11, and although the festival itself isn’t ticketed, prospective Crawlers will need to register their interest to ensure entry – that can be done here.

The full line-up for the 2023 Mountain Goat Valley Crawl is:

The Terrys

The Buoys

VOIID

Bakers Eddy

Bella Amor

Dopamine

Big Wett

Carla Wehbe

Horror My Friend

Kitschen Boy

Secret Act

Sputnik Sweetheart

Suzi

ZHR

90ivy

A.D.K.O.B.

Dizzy Days

Dog God

Doggie Heaven

Dust

Dusty

Enclave

Jem Cassar-Daley

Joe Mungovan

Lounge

Miranda Vs Arizona

Moon Saloon

Mozza

Oil!

Placement

Rutherford Jazz Trio

S.A.B

Safety Club

Stage Presence

Supathick

The Dandys

The Love Inn

The PB’s

Twine

Walta

Wissalea & The Walnuts

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.