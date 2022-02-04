The Terrys throw out wild new single ‘IDK’

The Terrys have revealed a vibrant and seemingly carefree new addition to their wild brand of surf-rock in new single, ‘IDK’.

‘IDK’ dropped today (February 4), a year to the day since the outfit released their debut single, ‘Our Paradise’.

In a press statement, The Terrys said: “‘IDK’ pretty much speaks for itself. It’s about those triggers inside you that people can sometime set off and feels like a bit of a punch in the face.

“It’s a fun take on that, plus we wanted to release a fast song people can dance to at our shows after being cooped up for the last couple years.”

The Terrys deliver a rabid punk edge, as loud and steady beats punctuate the push and pull of choral lyrics and a simple narrative of not caring about people’s opinions.

Take a listen to ‘IDK’ below:

Last year’s ‘Our Paradise’ recently ranked at number 76 in triple j’s Hottest 100. “We don’t believe in coincidences,” The Terrys added on the release of ‘IDK’ a year after ‘Our Paradise’. “It’s our first single of the year and our first single with a record label (shout out to Tidsy and rest of the lords at Domestic La La).”

Last year the Gerringong-based outfit dropped a mixtape titled ‘The TerrySonic Mixtape’. The six-track offering was released independently on September 3 and also featured previously released single ‘Cost The Peace’.

Over the course of a year, The Terrys dropped eight singles, having made their debut in June 2020 with ‘Video Games’.