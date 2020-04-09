The Teskey Brothers and Sampa The Great to host new radio show celebrating local artists

A bunch of Australian musicians will host a new show on community radio that celebrates the work of local artists in the face of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The new program, titled Australian Music is Bloody Great, is an initiative from the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia. The first handful of shows will be hosted by The Teskey Brothers, Sampa The Great, Husky and Genesis Owusu.

Both The Teskey Brothers and Sampa The Great have been nominated in categories at the upcoming APRA Awards. More hosts will be revealed in the weeks to come.

Kicking off on Friday (April 10) with The Teskey Brothers behind the panel, the show will be aired between 10:30am and 11am AEST on the Community Radio Network, which allows participating community stations nationwide to then broadcast it on their airwaves.

The show will be produced by the CBAA team and distributed across the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project (AMRAP). AMRAP is normally used by emerging artists to share their new music with community stations nationwide.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a significant drop in business in the arts and entertainment sector. According to the I Lost My Gig website, more than $330million in lost income has been tallied by workers in the sector to date. In response, the government has pledged $27million in support for the arts sector.