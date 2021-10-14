The Teskey Brothers announce live album of Hamer Hall concert performance

The Teskey Brothers have announced the forthcoming release of ‘Live at Hamer Hall’, an album of their performance with Orchestra Victoria at the iconic Melbourne venue.

The recording comes from a live-streamed digital concert that took place on December 22, 2020, where The Teskey Brothers performed songs from their album ‘Run Home Slow’, reimagined by arranger Jamie Messenger to be performed alongside Orchestra Victoria.

The 50-minute set also saw the blues-rock outfit play numbers from debut album ‘Half Mile Harvest’ as well as a pair of holiday singles, ‘Dreaming of a Christmas with You’ and ‘Highway Home for Christmas’.

Today (October 14), the band announced the album, titled ‘The Teskey Brothers & Orchestra Victoria – Live At Hamer Hall’, is set for a December 2 release.

To coincide with the announcement, the band released the first taste of the album, sharing a live recording of their single ‘So Caught Up’, which you can hear below.

The Teskey Brothers’ most recent issue of new music was a cover of INXS‘ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, dedicated to late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski.

The band’s guitarist, Sam Teskey, released his solo album, ‘Cycles’, on October 8. The debut offering boasted a slew of singles, including ‘‘Til the River Takes Us Home’, ‘Let the Sun Bring the Light’ and ‘Love’, released upon the album’s announcement.