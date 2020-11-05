The Teskey Brothers announce live shows as part of Great Southern Nights

The Teskey Brothers took to Twitter today (November 6) to announce their addition to the Great Southern Nights lineup with a small set of live shows set to take place later this month.

As part of the Great Southern Nights live performance series, which kicked off earlier this week, the Melbourne blues troubadours will take to the stage of Kincross Woolshed in Albury, NSW, on November 27 and 28 only.

Tweeting the announcement, The Teskey Brothers said, “Our first shows since February. It’s happening.”

Our first shows since February. It’s happening. 27th & 28th of November at Kinross Woolshed in Albury, NSW. Tickets go on sale at 10am Tuesday 10th November. Very limited capacity for these ones. Get us on that stage! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cERSWenvtX — theteskeybrothers (@teskeybrothers) November 5, 2020

The Great Southern Nights live music initiative will see over 50 artists will play across 1000 government-supported gigs this month, its aim to bring “COVID-safe gigs” to Sydney and regional New South Wales in a bid to revive Australian live music, affected by the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March.

The Teskey Brothers now join previously announced artists including Amy Shark, Ocean Alley, A.B. Original, Julia Stone, Tash Sultana, Tasman Keith, Tones and I, Lime Cordiale, Ash Grunwald, Jessica Mauboy, Matt Corby, Emily Wurramara, Donny Benét, Ruel and many, many more.

For a full list of Great Southern Nights artists, head to their website.

Last week, Ruel announced plans to livestream his Great Southern Nights performance, set to take place on November 27 at MCA Rooftop in Circular Quay.

According to a social media post about the stream, the ticketed performance will mark the live debut of Ruel’s recent EP, ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’.