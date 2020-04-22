The Teskey Brothers announce new live album ‘Live At The Forum’

The Teskey Brothers have announced the upcoming release of their long-awaited live album, ‘The Teskey Brothers — Live At The Forum’, which will be released on May 15.

Recorded at famed Melbourne venue The Forum over four nights, the album captures the performances of the Melbourne blues-rock band on tour in support of their debut record ‘Run Home Slow’.

To celebrate the album’s announcement, The Teskey Brothers have released their cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’, recorded at and featured on ‘Live At The Forum’. Listen below.

Advertisement

The band shared special details regarding purchasing the album in a press statement. “We were supposed to release a special Record Store Day version of this album but thanks to ‘Rona’ [coronavirus], this day had to be postponed,” they said.

“We want to support our indie record stores as best we can so we have created a page on our website which will list stores around the world you are able to pre-order the live album from. Some of these stores even have a limited edition of the album with different artwork. So you can be EXTRA cool and support your local [sic].”

You can purchase a copy of the album at your local record store here.

At the beginning of April, The Teskey Brothers announced the ‘Stay Home Slow Tour’, a pun on their debut album’s title, that came about as the band was forced into isolation because of coronavirus. The special at-home tour has seen The Teskey Brothers periodically releasing a series of song stems, livestreams and live videos, some of which were recorded at The Forum.

Advertisement

Song ‘So Caught Up’ from the debut was one such live video released as part of the isolation tour, The Teskey Brothers also offering up an official release of the video today. Watch it below:

‘The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum’ is available for pre-order now.