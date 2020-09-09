The Teskey Brothers’ Brendon Love and Fanny Lumsden lead virtual RUOK? Day panel

The Teskey Brothers‘ Brendon Love and country artist Fanny Lumsden will lead a virtual music industry panel for RUOK? Day tomorrow (September 10).

Called ‘How to Give and Get Support’, the online workshop will be hosted by Support Act as part of its On My Mind series, exploring the ins and outs of mental health and wellbeing for musicians, crew and other music industry workers.

The event will feature talks from four panellists, discussing how to help others, have tough conversations and seek support when experiencing poor mental health.

Love and Lumsden will be joined by other guest speakers Ash King, a provisional psychologist and psychology researcher, and social worker Cerisa Grant of Support Act’s First Nations community engagement.

The event will be hosted by triple j’s Max Quinn over Zoom, kicking off at 12.30pm AEST.

Register for a free ticket here.

Support Act has played an important role in the music industry this year, offering support to crew, musicians and other industry workers while the sector struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In May, NME spoke to Support Act CEO Clive Miller about the effect COVID-19 has had on the industry.

“There are people struggling across all industries. But having said that, the music industry was probably one of the first to really feel the full brunt of the shutdowns and closures,” he said.

He also explained why a focus on mental health “is now more important than ever”.

“We’ve seen a 400 per cent increase in people accessing Support Act’s wellbeing helpline since the outbreak began,” said Miller.

“People need someone objective to talk to, someone they can share their concerns with.”

Support Act launched a COVID-19 Emergency Appeal for the Australian music industry in March, contributing $100,000 of its own reserves towards the $20million target.

The organisation has received continuous support from a bevy of musicians, including Violent Soho, The Chats and Powderfinger, who, among 24 other artists, signed a guitar for a charity raffle. Cold Chisel and Hoodoo Gurus also signed guitars for a fundraising auction in August.