The Teskey Brothers lead lineup for The State of Music’s fourth episode

Hoodoo Gurus, The Teskey Brothers and The Angels are just a handful of stellar Aussie acts announced today (May 20) for the fourth episode of livestream series The State of Music.

Joining them will be Ash Grunwald, Killing Heidi’s Ella Hooper and Gordi. Hosting this episode are triple M’s Drive show host Jane Kennedy and radio stalwart Jane Gazzo. Find the full lineup below.

Last week’s episode featured Paul Kelly and Archie Roach, the two performing ‘Charcoal Line’ and comedian Tim Minchin, hosting and giving a special performance of ‘Most Wanted Man’. Catch up here.

The special Mother’s Day episode saw an all-female lineup consisting of performances from Missy Higgins and Vera Blue.

The State of Music is a weekly live-streamed program curated, filmed and recorded by Mushroom in partnership with the Victoria Government’s Victoria Together initiative. According to a press statement released today, the first three episodes of The State of Music has a combined viewership reach of 1 million to date.

Catch The State of Music this Friday May 22 at 7.30pm AEST via Youtube, Facebook and the Victoria Together website.

The State of Music Episode Four lineup is (in alphabetical order)

Andrew Stockdale (Wolfmother)

Ash Grunwald

Didirri

Ella Hooper

Gordi

Gretta Ray

Hoodoo Gurus

Kate Ceberano

Kyle Lionheart

The Angels

The Teskey Brother