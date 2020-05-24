The Teskey Brothers nab first #1 album with ‘Live At The Forum’

The Teskey Brothers have scored the first number-one album of their career.

‘Live At The Forum,’ the band’s first live album, debuted at the top of the ARIA Albums chart over the weekend (May 23). It is the first live album by an Australian band to top the chart since ‘AC/DC Live’ in 1992.

“We are completely gobsmacked to reach the number one spot,” frontman Josh Teskey said in a press statement.

“I guess it just goes to show how much everyone misses attending gigs right now!”

Recorded at the titular Melbourne venue, ‘Live At The Forum’ features 14 tracks, most of which originally appeared on the band’s first two albums. The band also perform a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy.’

Speaking to NME Australia earlier this month, The Teskey Brothers revealed their reasons for choosing to release a live album.

“We wanted to kind of capture where we are at with performing in this moment,” lead guitarist Sam Teskey explained.

“[T]he next tour is going to be different, all tours after now are going to be different.”

“I hope that this album is something that people can put the headphones on and listen to it in terms of isolation and pretend they’re at a live performance,” he added.

The band also released an accompanying ‘Live At The Forum’ behind-the-scenes documentary. The 16-minute-long feature includes snippets from their performances across their four-night run at the venue.