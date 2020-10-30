The Teskey Brothers release RJD2 remix of ‘So Caught Up’

The Teskey Brothers have shared RJD2’s remix of their track ‘So Caught Up’ today (October 30). The track is the first official remix of a Teskey Brothers song to be released by the band themselves.

‘So Caught Up’ originally appeared on The Teskey Brothers’ second studio album ‘Run Home Slow’, released in 2019. Listen to RJD2’s remix below:

“This is easily one of the coolest things our blues band has ever been associated with,” The Teskey Brothers’ bassist Brendon Love said in a press statement.

“We’re not sure what this music is but we really like it.”

“I immediately heard a path I could take with the song to put my own spin on it,” added RJD2 — real name Ramble Jon Krohn.

“I had a blast doing this remix, drawing on influences from early 90’s LA hip-hop to late 60’s psych rock and some pit stops in between.”

Today’s remix is the first music released by the band since their live album, ‘Live At The Forum’, hit shelves in May. The record topped the ARIA Albums chart, becoming the first Australian live album to do so since ‘AC/DC Live’ in 1992.

Since then, frontman Josh Teskey has teamed up with fellow bluesman Ash Grunwald to release the singles ‘Hungry Heart’ and ‘Thinking ‘Bout Myself’. Both will appear on the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album, ‘Push The Blues Away’. The record is slated for a November 13 release.

In 2021, The Teskey Brothers will tour nationally as part of the lineup of SummerSalt Festival. The group will join The Cat Empire, Montaigne and more in travelling to various cities around Australia.