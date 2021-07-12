The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey announces debut solo album, ‘Cycles’

The Teskey Brothers‘ Sam Teskey has announced details around his forthcoming debut solo album, titled ‘Cycles’.

Coinciding with the album’s announcement, Teskey has also unveiled its opening track and lead single, ‘Love’. A reprise of the song, titled ‘Then Love Returns’, is set to close the album.

“That’s the concept of the album for me,” Teskey said in a press statement.

“It just loops around in that sense. It could be a life cycle. Or a year. Or a day. At the start you can see the sunrise and then it goes all the way around and you’re seeing the same sunrise. The whole movement of a cycle.”

Listen to ‘Love’ below.

“A big point of this album is for people to create their own journey and their own story with it,” Teskey said of the album, which he considered leaving untitled.

“There’s lots of things that I can explore and think about and say about the record, but I really want to leave the experience up to the listener. To see what comes to them. It’s feels really nice to put the creativity back in the listeners’ hands.”

‘Cycles’ is due out Friday October 8. Following the album’s release, Teskey will be undertaking his first solo nationwide tour.

He’ll be playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Castlemaine, before wrapping things up in Melbourne. Tickets are on sale this Friday July 17, with a pre-sale opening on Thursday July 16.

Sam Teskey’s 2021 solo nationwide tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 8 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 9 – Sydney, Oxford Arts Factory

Saturday 16 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 22 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel