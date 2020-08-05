The Teskey Brothers share live performance of ‘Forever You and Me’

The Teskey Brothers have shared a live performance of ‘Forever You and Me’ to YouTube, recorded at the National Gallery of Victoria in May.

The four-piece played at the iconic venue for Victoria Together during the state’s last lockdown, taking the opportunity to film a live rendition of their 2018 single. Watch it below.

Earlier this year, The Teskey Brothers nabbed themselves the number one spot on the ARIA Albums chart with their record ‘Live At The Forum’. Released on May 15, it became the first Australian live album to top the ARIA charts since 1992 and earned the band their first number-one album spot of their career.

NME spoke to lead guitarist Sam Teskey before the record’s release, who revealed the band’s reasons for choosing to put out a live album.

“To have a live album being released at this time when everyone’s so deprived of live music, you know, I think we’re very fortunate to already have that over recorded and ready to go,” he said.

“I hope that this album is something that people can put the headphones on and listen to it in terms of isolation and pretend they’re at a live performance.”

The band have also been central to Mushroom Group’s first podcast 180 Grams, which examined the making of their second album ‘Run Home Slow’. The six-part series wrapped up last week.