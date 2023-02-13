The Teskey Brothers share stirring new single ‘Oceans Of Emotions’, announce third album

The Teskey Brothers have returned with a soulful and stirring new single titled ‘Oceans Of Emotions’, arriving alongside news of their third studio album.

The new track stays true to the siblings’ well-established fare of searing blues and densely layered rock’n’roll, with Josh Teskey’s weathered vocals soaring over roomy drums, whistling fiddle and bold grand piano.

He sings passionately on its chorus: “Times were better when I was still there / I was better when I was still there / Now we’re swimming through / Oceans of emotions, seven days at a time / Oh the water’s blue and so are you / I won’t be running out any time soon.”

Have a listen to ‘Oceans Of Emotions’ below:

The album itself, titled ‘The Winding Way’, will be released on June 16 via Ivy League. It comes four years after the band’s second album, 2019’s ‘Run Home Slow’, and marks a shift in the band’s creative dynamic – in addition to being their first album without drummer Liam Gough and bassist Brendon Love, it’s the first they made since closing their Half Mile Harvest studio in Warrandyte, Victoria.

Leaning into the shift, the Teskeys recruited an unexpected collaborator to produce ‘The Winding Way’ – Eric J Dubowsky, who’s best known for his work with acts like Flume, Chet Faker and The Chemical Brothers.

“We didn’t want to go for a producer that was too close to our genre,” Sam Teskey (who co-produced the album) said in a press release. “We just wanted to branch out a bit and try to explore someone who was a bit down a different avenue.”

Josh Teskey, in his own statement, said of the band’s connection to the new album: “There’s a lot of thought and time gone into this record, more than in the past.”

Take a look at the tracklisting for ‘The Winding Way’ below, and find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘I’m Leaving’

2. ‘Oceans Of Emotions’

3. ‘Take My Heart’

4. ‘London Bridge’

5. ‘Carry Me Home’

6. ‘This Will Be Our Year’

7. ‘Blind Without You’

8. ‘Rich Man’

9. ‘Remember The Time’

10. ‘What Will Be’

Since releasing ‘Run Home Slow’, The Teskey Brothers have kept busy with two live albums – 2020’s ‘Live At The Forum’ and 2021’s ‘Live At Hamer Hall’ – a podcast series and the first official Teskey Brothers remix (a spin on ‘So Caught Up’ by RJD2), among other endeavours. Sam also released his debut solo album, ‘Cycles’, in October of 2021, supported by the singles ‘Love’, ‘Til The River Takes Us Home’ and ‘Let The Sun Bring The Light’.

Josh, on the other hand, teamed up with Ash Grunwald to release the collaborative album ‘Push The Blues Away’ in November of 2020. He’s also delivered a string of notable collabs in recent years, including ‘Hurts So Bad’ with WILSN and a cover of INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ with Delta Goodrem.

More recently, both Teskeys linked up with Emma Donovan for a powerful cover of Archie Roach‘s 2016 song ‘Get Back To The Land’.