The Teskey Brothers to headline Hobart edition of SummerSalt 2021

SummerSalt festival has announced a Hobart date as part of its 2021 tour. The Teskey Brothers are set to headline the event, which will take place on February 21, 2021 at the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens.

Organisers unveiled the new-look SummerSalt in late September, announcing a show at Adelaide’s Glenelg Beach for February 14.

The Hobart edition of SummerSalt is the second show to be announced and will feature a slightly different lineup from its Adelaidean predecessor.

Both events will include performances from The Cat Empire, Boy & Bear and Emily Wurramarra. The Teskey Brothers and John Butler will join the lineup for the Tasmanian event in place of Missy Higgins, L.A.B. and Montaigne, who appear in Adelaide.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $111.93 each for adults.

The good news just keeps rolling in… Happy to be heading back to Hobart next year. It will be the first time we have been overseas for a whole year. This time with @teskeybrothers @thecatempire @JohnButlerTrio + @emily_wurramara. Tickets on sale now 🎟 https://t.co/aQ0EZaChmn pic.twitter.com/f6TOA8iCuV — Boy & Bear (@boyandbear) October 14, 2020

“The good news just keeps rolling in,” Boy & Bear wrote in a social media post today (October 15).

“Happy to be heading back to Hobart next year. It will be the first time we have been overseas for a whole year.”

Earlier this month, artists performing at SummerSalt compiled a video asking fans to nominate their towns as possible destinations for the touring festival.

“We’ll see you in happier and better times next year,” The Cat Empire’s Felix Riebl said in the video, “can’t wait. See you then.”